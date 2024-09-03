Antony Paul ScholesGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Paul Scholes reveals Man Utd's worst signing of all time with £85m flop Antony overlooked by Red Devils legend

Manchester UnitedAntonyPremier League

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes overlooked Antony as he named the club's worst signing of all time.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Scholes names United's worst signing of all time
  • Did not name Antony
  • Named former colleague and goalkeeper as the club's worst-ever
Article continues below