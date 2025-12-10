Paul Pogba wants the world's most expensive camel! Monaco star explains unexpected love for sport after buying stake in Saudi racing team

Speaking about his decision to invest, Pogba revealed that he has become an avid spectator of the sport, using his downtime to educate himself on the nuances of a discipline that commands massive cultural significance in the Gulf region.

"I've watched my fair share of [camel] races on YouTube and spent time doing research in my spare time trying to understand the techniques and strategies," Pogba explained.

For a player who has won the biggest prizes in football, including the World Cup with France and multiple Serie A titles, the midfielder recognises elite application when he sees it. He was keen to draw a parallel between the commitment required in his primary profession and the rigours of his new investment.

"And what stood out to me is how much dedication it takes from everyone involved," he added. "At the end of the day, sport is sport. It demands heart, sacrifice and teamwork.

"People might not realise it, but sport always connects in some way," Pogba said. "Whether it's football, camel racing, boxing - the foundations are similar. You need determination, you need focus, you need discipline and grit. That's what makes champions at the end of the day."

