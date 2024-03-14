Will Paul Pogba ever return for France? Didier Deschamps reveals talks with World Cup winner and sends motivational message following ‘tough’ four-year ban ruling
Didier Deschamps admitted that he has been in touch with Paul Pogba and revealed whether the midfielder has a future with the French national team.
- Pogba handed four-year ban for doping
- Deschamps lends support to French international
- Wants him back on pitch as soon as possible