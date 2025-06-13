Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A TIMGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

Paul Pogba offered return home to France with Ligue 1 side tabling two-year contract in bid to hand ex-Man Utd midfielder second chance after doping ban

P. PogbaMonacoTransfersLigue 1

Paul Pogba has been offered route back into professional football, as AS Monaco have offered the ex-Man United star a two year deal.

  • Pogba coming off 18-month doping ban
  • Romano reports discussions will continue over the weekend
  • World Cup winner had been linked with Marseille move
