GOAL explores the pros and cons of a hypothetical MLS transfer for former Manchester United, Juventus star Paul Pogba.

Juventus recently terminated Paul Pogba's contract following his 18-month suspension for a doping violation, reduced from an initial four years. The decision frees the 31-year-old to return to competitive soccer in March, raising questions on what is the future for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and former recipient of the 2013 Golden Boy award. The main one is where. Where does he go from here? The answer, potentially, is Major League Soccer.

Why not follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Olivier Giroud, Marco Reus and ex-France stars Thierry Henry, Blaise Matuidi and Hugo Lloris?

One of the biggest superstars in the world at one point, Pogba is one of the most talented midfielders of the current generation. He has had a few roadblocks, including injuries and form issues on top of his doping suspension, but he's looking to come back out on top now.

Could MLS be the place where he revitalizes his career? GOAL explores the pros and cons of a hypothetical move stateside.