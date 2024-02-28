Will Paul Mullin penalty get Wrexham back 'up and running'? Phil Parkinson admits Red Dragons haven't been 'producing' as dismal League Two run continues with dramatic Forest Green draw
Phil Parkinson hopes Paul Mullin's late equaliser against Forest Green Rovers can get Wrexham "up and running again" amid a poor League Two run.
- Wrexham rescue late point at FGR
- Mullin penalty secures 1-1 draw
- Parkinson says team 'aren't producing'