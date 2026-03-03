Ossie Ardiles explains how Tottenham can get out of 'big, big trouble' in passionate message to players

The statistics behind Tottenham’s current form make for grim reading. The club has matched a dismal record of 10 matches without a victory, and they remain the only Premier League side yet to win in 2026, a sequence that has seen them plummet toward the relegation zone. While the squad has been decimated by injuries to several key first-team players, many observers believe the issues run deeper than a lack of personnel, questioning the psychological resilience of the group under interim boss Igor Tudor.

Tudor, who recently challenged his players to step up in high-intensity duels rather than focusing on tactical systems, is under immense pressure to find a formula that works. The upcoming fixture list offers little respite, with high-stakes matches against fellow strugglers and top-four hopefuls alike. The "St Totteringham's Day" celebrations by rivals Arsenal, occurring earlier than ever before, served as a painful reminder of how far the club has fallen in a single season.