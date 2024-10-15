'He only sent me three beers!' - Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny reveals special Lionel Messi gift as he admits he was 'afraid to play against' Argentina superstar
Wojciech Szczesny is relatively happy with his record against Lionel Messi, with the Barcelona new boy only sent “three beers” by the Argentine icon.
- All-time great made history in 2020
- Sent beers to every keeper scored against
- Polish star now on Barcelona's books