Getty
'The only good news of the night' - Enzo Maresca hails Cole Palmer return after Chelsea's dismal defeat to Leeds
Welcome back: Palmer's first appearance since September
Palmer’s last appearance for the Blues came against Manchester United on September 20, when he was forced off early on. His return to action was delayed when suffering a freak accident at home which left him nursing a toe complaint.
The 23-year-old was named among the substitutes against Leeds, allowing him to be introduced just past the hour mark. Chelsea had found a way back into that game at that point, with Pedro Neto halving their deficit, but Palmer was unable to inspire a revival.
The hosts went on to net a third in the 72nd minute, through Dominic Calvin-Lewin, as Chelsea were left to reflect on a surprisingly abject performance that brought a seven-match unbeaten run to a shuddering halt.
- Getty
Blues boost: Maresca pleased to have Palmer back
Palmer is not yet ready for 90 minutes, but Maresca said of having his No.10 back: “Probably it’s the only good news of the night. I’m happy for him, he’s back, now he needs to build a little bit the physical condition and he will be important for us, for sure. He’s getting better, but he needs to play minutes. Last night he had more-or-less half-an-hour, hopefully we can give him more in the next game.”
Former Premier League title-winning Chelsea star Joe Cole has said of how important Palmer’s return to the fold could be: “He can elevate them, and his return will give the lads a boost. What I will say is that the players who stepped up in his absence have been superb. They have spread the goals around the team, and the performances have been great. If you played against Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer in the 10 role, it’s as good as anything in world football.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Neto form: Winger matches best Premier League tally
The Blues’ performance at Leeds was far from “great”, but Neto did net his fifth top-flight goal of the season. Alongside two assists, he has matched his best Premier League return from 2020-21 - during his time at Wolves.
Maresca added on the Portugal international winger: “Pedro, compared to last season, he is doing many things better. It’s also normal now this season that he is scoring goals and getting assists.”
Chelsea will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Bournemouth. Maresca said of recovering quickly ahead of that contest: “Now we need to reset, we need to prepare for Saturday’s game. Saturday will be very similar to last night’s game with the environment, the intensity, and we need to reset and prepare to win the game.”
Palmer will expect to see more game time against the Cherries, as he works on recovering full match fitness and sharpness. He has two goals to his name this season - registered against Brentford and Bayern Munich in Premier League and Champions League competition - and has a crucial role to play in Maresca’s plans.
- Getty Images
World Cup target: Long-term goals for Palmer
He will be desperate to avoid any more setbacks, with international ambition also being factored into the equation. Having missed out on selection under Thomas Tuchel this season, Palmer must prove his worth to England’s demanding head coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Regular outings at club level, in domestic and continental fixtures, will aid that cause - with Tuchel often favouring those that are competing on the grandest of stages. There is, however, fierce competition for places when it comes to playmaking berths in the Three Lions’ ranks.
England - who are waiting to discover who the 2026 World Cup draw will pit them against on Friday - will not be in action again until March. That is allowing Palmer to focus on matters at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea sat fourth in the Premier League table - nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
Advertisement