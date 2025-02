Omar Marmoush expressed his "crazy" feeling after his sensational hat-trick in Manchester City's 4-0 demolition of Newcastle United.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Marmoush scored thrice in City's 4-0 victory

It took just 14 minutes to score his three goals

Was elated after firing City to an emphatic victory Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱