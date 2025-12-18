Olympic gold medalist and USWNT star Sophia Wilson returning to Portland Thorns in 2026

“Sophia is an exceptional global star that can change the game in an instant. She will strengthen our roster’s attack and her return makes our front line one the most formidable in the NWSL," Agoos added.

The Thorns finished the 2025 season in third place in the league standings, with an 11-8-7 overall record. Wilson made her appearance at a handful of games throughout her pregnancy.

"Bringing this new version of myself back to Portland is so special to me," Wilson said in a video shared on Portland's social channels. "Portland is where I started my professional career and where I’ve grown up in a lot of ways."

Wilson is now a mom and mentioned having her daughter in the stands is something she's always dreamed of. She said playing in Providence Park and seeing her daughter Gigi out in the crowd means she can "breathe" and that "all is right in the world."

Wilson also hopes to show that she's still the same person, just different, and for the better. "I do want to be the same Soph that everyone knows and hoepfully loves, but I'm different now," she said, "but for the better." I can show everyone that you can be both, and great at both. I think in women's sports it's a kind of a new thing to have a child and continue playing at a hight level. I hope to show it's possible that you don't have to choose."