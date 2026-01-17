'We’ve been abandoned!' - Oliver Glasner criticises Crystal Palace board in extraordinary rant about transfer strategy after Sunderland defeat

The Palace boss continued: "If you get your heart torn out twice this season, one day before a game, it was with Eze in the summer, it was with Guehi now. What should I tell the players all the time? What should I tell them? And then I see the performance today for 50, 60 minutes - it was not easy with all the circumstances going here with 12 players from the squad. I look at the bench, I can't react, just kids on the bench, and this has not happened yesterday, this is weeks ago. That's why I'm really frustrated today."

When asked if he wanted to leave sooner than the end of the season, he added: "No, never, I would never. I will go with this group of players until the end. I have so much respect for their character. I see they're disappointed and I know how hard they are working, I see how hard they are fighting at the end. Never, no chance. I have said to the players we have to stick together, if we don't get the support it's us that have to do it. There is nobody else, we are the only ones, we are the ones who have to play."