1. FC Union Berlin v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Suraj Radia

Another off day for Harry Kane and Bayern Munich! Bundesliga leaders held to late draw by Union Berlin despite super-sub Leroy Sane's strike

Bayern MunichUnion Berlin vs Bayern MunichBundesligaUnion Berlin

Harry Kane summed up a frustrating day for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga leaders conceded late and were held to a draw away at Union Berlin.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Substitute Sane gave Bayern 75th minute lead
  • Urbig failed to clear Union cross, leading to 83rd minute equaliser
  • Bayern drop points for second Bundesliga game running
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches