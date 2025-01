'Shut up you c***!' - Oasis star Liam Gallagher lashes out at Man Utd influencer Mark Goldbridge over Erling Haaland 'sold his whole career' comments Erling Haaland Manchester City Premier League Showbiz Manchester United

Liam Gallagher has delivered a brutal "shut up you c***" response to Mark Goldbridge’s claim that Erling Haaland has "sold whole career" at Man City.