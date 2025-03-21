Jorrel Hato, Tyler Dibling and six NXGN wonderkids set for summer transfers in 2025

A number of the most talented teenagers on the planet will be on the move once the window opens at the end of the season

It promises to be a very busy summer transfer window, with some of the biggest names in the game being linked with moves, while other proven performers are nearing the end of their contracts, meaning they'll be free agents come the end of the season.

Some of the most-wanted players on the market are likely to be teenage talents, though, with the biggest clubs around keen to land themselves a wonderkid who can help carry a team for at least the next decade.

In fact, several members of Europe's elite have already wrapped up deals for the game's most exciting prospects. For example, South American duo Estevao Willian and Kendry Paez are both on their way to Chelsea, while Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic is bound for Tottenham.

Article continues below

But which potential superstars have yet to agree moves? Using the NXGN 2025 list of the best teenage footballers on the planet, we've picked out six players who are likely to dominate the gossip pages in a couple of months' time...