NWSL Power Rankings: Kansas City Current return to dominant ways, Orlando Pride hang on, and more chaotic upsets

Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

The Kansas City Current just look like they are having so much fun. Granted, they are in first place in the league standings with a 6-2-0 record, but they are also playing with the utmost joy. Whether it's Lo’eau LaBonta'd energy or Debinha's celebrations, the team is united and playing with pride.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the rest of the teams across the league. The Current are now the only team undefeated at home, with the standings shaken up week-by-week. The Orlando Pride now sit below the Current in second place with 16 points, and the Spirit just behind in third with 15 points.

In true NWSL fashion, there were some upsets over the weekend, most notably Gotham FC falling to Racing Louisville on the road.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.