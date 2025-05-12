Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis launched into second rant at Nuno Espirito Santo after confronting manager on the pitch in 'scandalous' scenes following Leicester draw that hugely damaged Champions League qualification hopes
Evangelos Marinakis launched yet another rant targeted at Nuno Espirito Santo in the tunnel after his 'scandalous' intervention against Leicester.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Marinakis publically argued with Espirito Santo
- Reportedly also did the same in the tunnel
- Greek tycoon releases statement on the incident