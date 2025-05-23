Nottingham Forest BAN Gary Neville from City Ground as they believe Sky pundit has a grudge against them ahead of televised final game of the season against Chelsea
Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has been banned from Nottingham Forest's stadium heading into their last game of the season against Chelsea.
- Neville criticised Forest owner recently
- Club believe he has a grudge against them
- Pundit banned from stadium for Chelsea clash