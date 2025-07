This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Not a good situation for Matt Turner' - In wake of reportedly failed Lyon transfer, Alexi Lalas says USMNT goalkeeper's best route for career revival is a return to MLS Ligue 1 Premier League M. Turner Nottingham Forest USA The former USMNT player addressed the collapsed transfer, suggesting Turner should consider a return to the MLS Turner's move to Lyon was reportedly declined

Lalas called the situation "a problem" for Turner

Turner's agent must help find a solution