North Texas SC's Sam Sarver named 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player after record-breaking season

The forward's dominant performances earned him MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honors twice (Matchweeks 19 and 30) and August's Player of the Month award. Sarver started 24 of his 25 appearances, logging 2,023 minutes while finishing tied for second in total goal contributions (23) across the league.

His offensive prowess was highlighted by a league-leading 40 shots on target and 72 total scoring attempts. These consistent performances ultimately earned Sarver a first-team contract with FC Dallas in July 2025, making him the 37th player to feature for both clubs.