'Fix it for me!' - Noni Madueke makes plea to Premier League to 'take a look' at goal after Arsenal beat Leeds

Speaking to reporters after the match, Declan Rice said: "Off the back of the last three performances we knew how big today was. To win 4-0 is a massive win for us. We can control what we can control and we have to keep winning games and keep pushing. What will be will be. So far we are top in the Premier League and won eight out of eight in the Champions League.

"We can't complain about where we are. We are in a really strong position, we know as players we have a really good squad. Every game is a cup final. We have a long four months ahead but we are prepared. Let's keep going and give it a good go."

And Gunners boss Mikel Arteta added: "To win 4-0 here is very difficult, let's see when the next time that happens. Big credit to the boys. The team showed a real dominance, resilience and character and obviously quality. I really liked the attitude of the team."