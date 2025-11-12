No deal for Nicolas Jackson? Bayern Munich eye Juventus striker as alternative as Chelsea loanee's purchase option deemed too high

The 24-year-old joined the Bavarians on deadline day for €16.5m (£14m/$19m) after late drama. Chelsea initially tried to cancel the deal following Liam Delap’s injury, but Jackson reportedly refused to return to London, and the move to Germany eventually went through.

"It was a tough period. The last days of the transfer window were difficult, but in the end, we made it, and I’m very happy about that," Jackson had said when he first arrived at the German club.

However, the striker has found it difficult to make a lasting impact under Vincent Kompany. He has made 12 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and registering one assist, but has started only five matches so far. With Kane locked in and thriving as the first-choice striker and Luis Diaz and Michael Olise also competing for similar roles, opportunities have been limited. And hence, the Bayern management believes the clause to make Jackson's stay permanent is 'too high'.