Viktor Gyokeres is a ‘nightmare’! How Arsenal are unlocking full potential in striker that could cost them another £3.5m before end of the season

Speaking on Friday, ahead of Sunday's welcome of London rivals Chelsea, Arteta suggested there is more to come from Gyokeres following his two-goal salvo on Sunday. "I think one thing leads to another," Arteta began. "When you score the first one or the performances are good, you have more time with your team-mates, you understand the games, the opponent, the league better. Everything helps.

"We know his qualities. He is undoubtedly an incredible striker. We need to feed to his quality, we need to understand him better, he needs to understand the team, the league better, I think we are in the right trajectory."

And when asked if Gyokeres had struggled with confidence, Arteta replied: "That's a question for him. Obviously I know the demands he puts on himself, the expectation that he has to help the team and I am confident because a lot of the times, our defenders, when they have to train against our players, [you ask], 'How do you feel when [you face him]?' and [they say], 'It's a nightmare'.

"That's a really good way to understand the quality of a player or how it is to defend him."