Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I miss a lot' - Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson makes honest admission as striker assesses first-ever Premier League season

Nicolas JacksonChelseaPremier League

Nicolas Jackson admitted he missed too many chances as he analysed his performance in his maiden season for Chelsea.

  • Jackson opened up on his debut Chelsea season
  • Slammed by critics for being wasteful
  • Chelsea's second-highest goalscorer in 2023/24 season
