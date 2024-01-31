Why Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson will NOT play against Liverpool as Senegal scupper plans despite Africa Cup of Nations exit - explained

Peter McVitie
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 2023-24Getty
ChelseaNicolas JacksonSenegalAfrica Cup of NationsLiverpool vs ChelseaPremier League

Nicolas Jackson will not be available for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool despite Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations elimination.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Jackson and Senegal crashed out of AFCON
  • Striker was expected back at Chelsea on Wednesday
  • Will not be part of team to face Liverpool

Editors' Picks