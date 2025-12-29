Nicolas Jackson's agent drops big hint on star's next move amid doubts over his Bayern Munich future

Jackson joined Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea on deadline day last summer, seeking a fresh start after falling out of favour in west London under Enzo Maresca. The move was structured with an obligation to buy, but only if Jackson reached a specific threshold of appearances that now looks unattainable.

The Senegal international has struggled for consistent minutes in Bavaria, largely operating as a rotational option rather than a guaranteed starter. With a limited number of starts and his current involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, the conditions required to trigger Bayern’s obligation to make the move permanent are no longer realistic.

As a result, attention has turned firmly toward what comes next. Several clubs across Europe are monitoring Jackson’s situation closely, aware that Bayern are unlikely to push for a permanent deal and that Chelsea appear ready to move on from the striker altogether.