Nico Williams dealt brutal injury news as Athletic Club star is ruled out indefinitely with complicated pubalgia problem

The severity of the situation was further highlighted by the player's brother, Inaki, who revealed the emotional and physical toll the injury has taken. Speaking after the Oviedo match, the elder Williams brother didn't hold back on the struggles Nico has faced behind the scenes. "He’s in a bad way, he’s been carrying discomfort since September... It’s true that with the pubis, some days you’re very good and the next you’re bad. I already commented last week that he had told me that he was beginning to see the light... And now it seems that it is two or three steps back," Inaki confessed.

Statistically, the impact of the injury on Nico’s season is undeniable. While he has appeared in 26 matches across all competitions, he has only been fit enough to start 18 of those, and his influence has waned significantly compared to his blistering form of last season. His total pitch time of 1,728 minutes is nearly 1,200 minutes fewer than teammate Mikel Jauregizar, illustrating how much time the winger has spent in the treatment room or on the bench as a precautionary measure. Inaki added that "he was starting to see the light, and now it looks like he’s taken two or three steps back," as the relapse forced the club to seek more aggressive non-surgical solutions.