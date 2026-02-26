'He couldn't explain it' - Nico Schlotterbeck and Niko Kovac rage at referee after Borussia Dortmund defender receives red card while on the bench during loss to Atalanta

Keen to ensure his reputation remained intact and to prevent any false narratives from taking hold, Schlotterbeck used his Instagram platform to provide a detailed account of what transpired on the touchline. He explained that his actions were a response to the Atalanta bench's behaviour during a tense period of the match. "First of all, we as a team – and I personally – are extremely devastated. After what felt like ten Atalanta players jumped up at the same time and complained loudly, I stood up," the Dortmund vice-captain wrote. He was adamant that his intervention was well within the bounds of sporting conduct, despite the referee’s decision to send him off for what appeared to be a minor verbal exchange.

The defender further clarified that there was no malice or abusive language involved in the incident, making the official’s decision even harder to swallow for the Bundesliga giants. "I told them they should sit back down. That was all. Without insults, without disrespect or anything else," Schlotterbeck added. The lack of clarity from the officiating crew remained the primary source of frustration for the player, who claimed that even the man in the middle couldn't justify the call. "The referee couldn't explain to me why I received the red card, even after the game. I just wanted to clarify that," he concluded.