Aditya Gokhale

Niamh Charles injury update provided by Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor after Lionesses star leaves field in tears during pre-season friendly win over Feyenoord

Niamh Charles left the field in tears during Chelsea's win over Feyenoord after an apparent arm injury and Sonia Bompastor has provided an update.

  • Chelsea win 9-0 against Feyenoord
  • Charles picks up arm injury in first half
  • Bompastor believes she has 'dislocated shoulder'
