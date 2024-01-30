'Overweight okay, but fat?' - Neymar tells 'haters' to 's*** it' and shows his belly as Al-Hilal star steps up recovery from ACL injury

Aditya Gokhale
Neymar Hilal 2023Getty
NeymarAl HilalBrazilSaudi Pro League

Neymar has been put through the grinder on social media after photos appeared of him looking bulky but the Brazilian has now clapped back.

  • Neymar called fat on social media
  • Brazilian claps back at 'haters'
  • Shows belly as he recovers from ACL tear

