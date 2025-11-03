Getty Images Sport
'Santos has a limit' - Neymar sent strong warning by club chief as contract negotiations continue amid Inter Miami talk
Teixeira makes demands clear
Club president Teixeira has made it very clear that he wants to keep Neymar at Santos through to next summer's tournament, but admitted that any renewal will depend on financial feasibility. The football icon is one of the highest-paid players in the league, and has options should he choose to depart when his contract expires in December. Inter Miami are believed to be in talks with the forward over a sensational reunion between the Brazilian, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Speaking on the current situation regarding Neymar's renewal, Teixeira said: "The Neymar project isn’t for six months or a year. It’s for the 2026 World Cup. Santos knew how they would treat Neymar, the investment made. It’s a high investment. Santos and Neymar evaluate the situation periodically. We evaluated it when he came, and that evaluation isn't the same as today's. And the financial situation will be evaluated by both parties until the end of the year. He's not worried about the finances. And Santos has a limit."Neymar’s project is the 2026 World Cup. If we find common ground, his continuity will be confirmed. As long as Santos and Neymar, who have a strong and positive understanding of trust, reach a common ground. I believe we will resolve this situation at the right time."
Foundations in place for Neymar
Teixeira also confirmed that head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will remain in charge for the 2026 season, no matter how the remainder of the Brazilian league campaign unfolds. Currently sitting 16th in the table with 33 points, Santos are still battling to avoid relegation, a fate that would surely leave Neymar with no choice but to depart in the New Year.
He added: "None. Regardless of the situation in the upcoming games, he will be our coach. It's part of the plan for 2026. He's doing a very good job. He's getting to know the group, trying out those who arrived during the transfer window. We're monitoring their training sessions. Players who are doing well in training may not perform as well in matches. It's part of the adaptation process. It's not the coach's responsibility; it's time. The team needs to work together until it finds the right form."
Rollercoaster ride on Brazil return
Neymar has battled through plenty of issues since returning to Brazil from Al-Hilal. The former Barca and PSG star has fought countless injuries, and even left the pitch in tears back in August after Santos were thrashed 6-0, leading to the sacking of Cleber Xavier. But the South American icon remains adored in his homeland, and has one final dream of leading Brazil to World Cup glory next summer.
Building match fitness
But if the 33-year-old wants to force himself into Carlo Ancelotti's plans for the tournament, he will need to prove he can stay fit and still perform at a level similar to his European glory days. The former Real Madrid boss has once again left the attacker out of his squad for the upcoming international break, while he waits for the player to increase his fitness. Speaking after announcing his squad, Ancelotti said: "I haven't spoken to Neymar again. We'll see when he can recover and play again."
Santos have eight games left in their regular-season campaign, starting with a tough trip to league leaders Palmeiras on Friday. It is fine margins in Brazil's top flight, with Neymar's side only five points off the CONMEBOL Sudamericana group stages, but just two away from relegation.
