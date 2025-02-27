'It's possible' - Neymar given hope of securing dream return to Barcelona as 'discussions' taking place with the Catalan giants over 'tantalising' summer transfer
Neymar Jr has been given hope of securing a sensational return to Barcelona as the Catalan club are said to be in talks with the Brazilian.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Neymar's contract with Santos up in the summer
- Brazilian prioritizing a move to Barcelona
- Conversations already underway over a summer move