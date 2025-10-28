Neymar & Eduardo Camavinga tease Vinicius Jr after Real Madrid star uploads Instagram post showing love for girlfriend Virginia Fonseca

Vinicius reacted angrily on the touchline after Xabi Alonso substituted him in the 72nd minute in Sunday's 2-1 win against Barcelona on Sunday, as Rodrygo replaced him. He was seen gesticulating towards the bench and broadcaster DAZN even picked up Vinicius' comments as he stormed off the pitch, as he said: "Always me! I'm leaving the team! I'm leaving! It's better if I leave, I'm leaving."

The behaviour attracted severe criticism from former players. Ex-Uruguay defender Diego Lugano branded Vinicius' behaviour a "disgrace" and told ESPN show 'Round Review': "This mess at this level is very difficult to witness. Inevitably, his prestige within Real Madrid, within Spanish football, will drop significantly. Every weekend he has a problem, he fights with opponents, he fights with the team. He has a personality, a guy who likes this fight, this confrontation... I don't know what's going on in his head, but his prestige at Real Madrid will definitely drop."

While former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman added: "It's not about you, it's about the team. It's about the collective. It's about winning. It is about going five points clear. It's about beating Barcelona after they beat you four times last year. It's about winning Xabi Alonso's first Clasico as coach. We shouldn't be talking about someone getting substituted after 75 minutes. It drives me mad."