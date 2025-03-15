'I can't fit into the heaviest shirt in the world' - Neymar reveals he reached 'consensus' with Brazil ahead of decision to delay Santos hero's long-awaited return to Dorival Junior's squad Neymar Brazil Brazil vs Colombia Colombia World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Neymar has revealed he reached a "consensus" with the Brazil national team coaching staff to delay his long-awaited return to Dorival Junior's squad.