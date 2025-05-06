Deco Barcelona 2024Getty Images
The next Neymar? Barcelona take 17-year-old Brazilian playmaker on trial after recommendation from sporting director Deco as La Liga giants look to unearth another South American gem

BarcelonaBrazilTransfersLaLiga

Barcelona have taken 17-year-old Brazilian talent Joao Vitor Roraima on trial, following a recommendation from sporting director Deco.

  • Barca bring in teenage Brazilian for trials
  • Roraima plays in the U17 category
  • Caught the eye at the Sao Paulo Juniors Cup
