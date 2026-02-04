AFP
Newell's Old Boys vice-president makes huge Lionel Messi transfer announcement with Inter Miami star wanted as face of 'project for Argentine football'
Newell's return links intensifying
Messi recently signed a new contract at Inter Miami through 2028, but links with his boyhood club have not gone away. Newell's head coach Favio Orsi fuelled speculation over Messi's future last month, telling ESPN: "Everyone at Newell's, including us, thinks it would be wonderful if he had the chance to play for his club and in his city."
Medina has now come out to confirm that Newell's are actively trying to get a deal over the line for Messi, who is still going strong at the ripe old age of 38.
- GOAL
'A project that goes beyond Newell's'
The Newell's vice-president said in an interview with TN: "We are working on Leo playing for Newell's in the first half of 2027, but for now, there is nothing more than that. It’s a project that goes beyond Newell’s. It’s a project for the city of Rosario, the province, and Argentine football."
Medina's comments suggest that Messi could join the club on loan from Inter Miami during the MLS offseason.
When pressed further on the details of any potential deal, he replied: "It all depends on what we can offer in terms of infrastructure and a competitive sports program."
Medina also confirmed that initial contact has been made with Messi's entourage, adding: "There was talk, the idea was raised, but today there are no decisions."
'The institution will always want Messi'
Former Newell's president Ignacio Astore also talked up a potential swoop for Messi in May last year, telling Cadena 3: "The institution will always want Messi, even if it's just one tournament, eight matches, six, four, one match... to play it in a Newell's jersey. That's the reality. And we always work towards that. For now, he's far away. I have a good relationship with his family, but not with him. Right now, it's difficult. That doesn't mean that one day it won't be difficult and it will be easier to bring him. It doesn't depend on his desire. He'll probably want to come. When he can, he goes out with the shirt, his son... It also depends on Messi's commitments."
Argentine FA president Claudio Tapia has since given his approval for the move, but Messi has yet to publicly reveal whether he'd be open to a return to his roots at Newell's.
- AFP
Messi preparing for start of 2026 MLS season
Messi was named MLS MVP for the second season in a row in 2025 after spearheading Inter Miami's run to a maiden MLS Cup crown with a staggering 29 goals and 19 assists. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is now preparing for the start of the 2026 campaign, with Javier Mascherano's side set to open their MLS schedule away at LAFC on February 22.
