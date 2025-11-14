Newcastle ready to go head-to-head with Real Madrid! Magpies eye AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Kees Smit amid rival interest from Bayern Munich

Koeman’s public endorsement of Smit has further catapulted him to the spotlight.

Koeman said: "He has the awareness to receive in tight spaces and move the ball forward. That is something we value. The resemblance people see (with Pedri) is in how he positions himself and his decision-making under pressure. Big clubs follow players with these characteristics. That is normal. What is important is that he continues developing where he is, playing regularly."

Dutch media have even drawn stylistic parallels with Kevin De Bruyne, as many believe he will soon establish himself as a national-team regular. However, Frenkie de Jong, who has been Pedri’s midfield partner at Barcelona, offered a more measured reaction to Koeman’s remarks.

"We’ve talked about him before at the training camp," he said. "I don’t think there’s another player like Pedri. I don’t think it’s appropriate to talk about this; it won’t help the boy to put so much pressure on him. He has a lot of talent and can be very good, but let’s leave him to play football in peace and we’ll see.”