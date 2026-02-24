Newcastle player ratings vs Qarabag: Sandro Tonali and Joelinton get the job done as Magpies cruise into Champions League last 16 despite defensive lapses

Though the tie was already over from the first leg, Newcastle wasted little time in reasserting their dominance as they scored twice inside the opening six minutes. First, Sandro Tonali finished from close range after William Osula's header was saved before, 80 seconds later, Joelinton ghosted in at the back post to volley home Harvey Barnes' cross.

Jacob Murphy should have made it three when he was played in behind by Nick Woltemade while at the other end, Aaron Ramsdale was called into action when forced to tip over Camilo Duran's long-range effort. The Qarabag striker made no mistake early in the second half, however, as Duran outstripped Dan Burn and drilled a low effort past Ramsdale to pull one back for the visitors from Azerbaijan.

Sven Botman's bullet header restored Newcastle's two-goal lead moments later, only for Burn to concede a penalty for handball. Ramsdale did manage to save Marko Jankovic's spot-kick, but couldn't recover in time to keep Elvin Jafarguliyev's deflected rebound out.

The England international goalkeeper did well to deny Abdellah Zoubir an equaliser on the night soon after, and while Harvey Barnes went close on a couple of occasions, there would be more no goals in the final half-hour.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from St. James' Park...