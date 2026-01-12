Getty Images Sport
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe takes aim at new rule that allows new £65m Man City signing Antoine Semenyo to face Magpies in Carabao Cup
Semenyo benefits from new rule
Howe has been left frustrated by a significant alteration to the Carabao Cup rulebook that has cleared the way for City’s latest big-money acquisition to feature in Tuesday’s semi-final clash. Semenyo, who completed a £65m move to the Etihad earlier this month, has been included in Pep Guardiola’s squad for the first leg on Tyneside, despite having already played in the competition for Bournemouth this season.
In previous campaigns, the 26-year-old would have been "cup-tied" and ineligible to represent a second club in the same tournament. However, Rule 6.4, introduced for the current season, now permits a registered player to represent up to two clubs in the competition, provided the appearances occur in different rounds. Semenyo featured in Bournemouth’s second-round defeat to Brentford back in August, but under the new guidelines, he is free to line up against the Magpies as City chase yet another domestic trophy.
Howe shocked by new regulation
The timing of the discovery was far from ideal for the Newcastle boss, who only learned of the eligibility quirk after City had secured the forward's signature. With his own squad stretched to the absolute limit by injuries and fixture congestion, the prospect of facing a fresh, ineligible-turned-eligible £65m attacker has understandably irked the Magpies chief.
“I have to say that’s one rule change I probably wouldn’t be supportive of at this current moment,” Howe admitted during his pre-match press conference. “It was nice to find out that rule had changed after finding out they’d signed him!”
Despite his grievance with the regulations, Howe was quick to acknowledge the quality of the player City have added to their ranks. Semenyo made an immediate impact on his debut last weekend, scoring in the FA Cup demolition of Exeter City. "Antoine’s had an incredible season," he added. "I’m a big admirer of his and he scored on his debut so fair play to him. I think Manchester City have signed a very, very good player."
Defensive injury crisis deepens
Howe’s frustration regarding Semenyo’s availability is compounded by a worsening injury crisis within his own ranks, particularly in defence. While City are adding elite talent to their matchday squad, Newcastle are struggling to field a recognised back four. The physical toll of competing on four fronts - the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup - has begun to bite hard at St James' Park.
The weekend’s FA Cup victory over Bournemouth came at a heavy cost. Full-back Tino Livramento suffered a damaged hamstring, ruling him out of the semi-final, while key centre-back Fabian Schar is also sidelined after sustaining an ankle injury in the 4-3 thriller against Leeds United last week. They join an already overcrowded treatment room that includes Dan Burn, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles. The absence of five senior defenders leaves Howe with a selection headache as he prepares to face the most potent attack in the country.
The hunger to retain the crown
Despite the obstacles, the mood at Newcastle remains defiant. The club are the current holders of the Carabao Cup, having ended a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware last season with a memorable 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the final. That triumph has only whetted the appetite for more glory, and Howe is desperate to ensure their defence of the trophy does not end at the semi-final stage.
Howe boasts a formidable record in the competition, having won 18 games since taking charge, with his only defeats coming in finals or against elite opposition. He views the cups not as secondary distractions, but as vital opportunities to maintain the club's upward trajectory.
He added: “The cups are very important to us because the Premier League is an incredible competition but it is incredibly tough to win and we’re not in that position currently. So, we have to look at what else we can win. The Carabao Cup, after last year, the feeling that gave to everybody at the club, ending that long wait for silverware, we all know how important last year was to us.
“Now we are looking for the same again and we have to try and take every opportunity. That is why it was so important to get through against Bournemouth.
