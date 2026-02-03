New York Red Bulls sign Mexico international Jorge Ruvalcaba from Pumas UNAM

“We are very excited to welcome Jorge to our club,” said Sporting Director Julian de Guzman. “He is a dynamic and creative attacking player who has shown tremendous potential and a strong work ethic. We are confident he will contribute to our success both on and off the field.”

The move brings an end to Ruvalcaba’s five-year spell with Pumas UNAM, where he established himself as a regular starter in Liga MX. He made 100 appearances for the club, registering 16 goals and nine assists. During the Apertura 2025 tournament, Ruvalcaba featured in 15 matches, scoring five goals and adding three assists, with goals coming against Toluca, Cruz Azul, and Club América - all teams that finished inside the top four of the standings.