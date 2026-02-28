New deal for Harry Maguire? Man Utd defender may not hit free agency as Michael Carrick drops contract hint

When questioned about Maguire on Friday, Carrick said: "Harry's an impressive character. He's had a great career so far and hopefully there's a lot more to come. I think in what he's been here and the journey and the experiences that he's had certainly since he's been here and with England as well I think show exactly what he is.

"Within the squad there is that balance, you want that younger potential and excitement, but you need the sweet spot in the middle with players at the peak, and experience is massive.

"It’s hard to put a price on how valuable that can be. Harry has gained an awful lot of experience with this club. Casemiro leaving is another one and we have to understand what that means."

And when asked if Maguire is better than ever, Carrick said: "There is a case (for that), as your career goes when you’re a young player and everything is fresh, you’re fearless and there’s not many scars there. You get to your peak years and you feel good and everything is there, but you’ve had a few ups and downs.

"You get towards the later times and the experience should make you a better player, we’ve seen that with Harry’s performances of late.

"That’s why experience is important, I felt it when I was playing, 31 or 32 were my best years of being in that sweet spot to do it physically still but use the experiences to know what is coming."