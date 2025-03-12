'They haven't made me feel the obligation to eliminate América' - New Chivas manager Gerardo Espinoza not concerned about pressure ahead of CONCACAF Champions Cup match
The coach will lead his third match in charge of the Rojiblancos, and it will be his first away game with the club
- Chivas and America will play in the second leg match of the Champions Cup
- Gerardo Espinoza's team leads 1-0 in the aggregate score
- The Rojiblancos did not allow a goal against América in the two previous matches