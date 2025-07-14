This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ritabrata Banerjee

'That's why I came!' - New Chelsea man Joao Pedro in disbelief after going from holiday to Club World Cup champion in space of two weeks after £60m transfer

Joao Pedro scored his third goal in just his second appearance for Chelsea as he immediately won his first major title at the Club World Cup. Cole Palmer starred with a brace and an assist as the Blues lifted the trophy, beating European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Sunday. The Brazilian was on cloud nine as in a span of two weeks, he went from being on holiday to becoming a world champion.

  • Pedro elated to win Club World Cup title
  • Chelsea beat PSG 3-0 in the final
  • Pedro joined Chelsea less than two weeks ago
