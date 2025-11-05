Never write off Beth Mead! Lionesses star is showing she can still play a key role for Arsenal and England

Arsenal were more positive in the final third, provided better service to the long-starved Alessia Russo and showed real impetus and ruthlessness to kill the game off quickly, racing into a 3-0 lead before half-time. That they did it all despite a flurry of new absentees - with Olivia Smith, Frida Maanum, Lotte-Wubben-Moy and Kyra Cooney-Cross all missing - made it all the more impressive as the likes of Stina Blackstenius and Laia Codina stepped up in rare starts.
Though not as lesser-spotted as others, there was also an opportunity at the King Power Stadium for Beth Mead, who was arguably the Gunners' best performer on the day. The former Ballon d'Or runner-up has occupied the role of substitute more often than starter in recent times, for club and country, with her future in north London even in question over the summer. Over the course of the last couple of weeks, though, Mead has shown that she still has plenty to give as she comes into a strong vein of form that could really benefit an Arsenal team entering a vital run of fixtures.