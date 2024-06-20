Wind-up merchant Neal Maupay trolls England after disappointing draw with Denmark at Euro 2024

Getty Images/Goal/@nealmaupay_ XSoham MukherjeeWind-up merchant Neal Maupay trolls England after disappointing draw with Denmark at Euro 2024Neal MaupayEnglandDenmark vs EnglandDenmarkEuropean ChampionshipNeal Maupay trolled England after the Three Lions were held to a disappointing draw by Denmark at Euro 2024.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland shared the spoils with DenmarkWere lucky to escape with a pointMaupay rubbed salt in the woundsArticle continues below