'My first contact with Cristiano wasn’t friendly!' - Confrontation with 'angry' Ronaldo revealed by Man Utd academy graduate

The hallowed turf of United’s training base has hosted countless battles, but few academy prospects dared to challenge the authority of Ronaldo during his second spell at the club. Kambwala, however, proved to be the exception. The French defender recently revealed that his initial introduction to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was far from the respectful, wide-eyed encounter one might expect from a teenager meeting his idol.

Kambwala’s physical approach and uncompromising nature in defensive duels quickly became a point of contention during first-team sessions. While many youngsters would defer to Ronaldo’s status, the now-Villarreal man refused to dial back his aggression, leading to a palpable rise in temperature on the pitch. This clash of mentalities saw the veteran striker lose his cool as the youngster refused to afford him the "legend treatment" usually reserved for players of his stature.

The friction reached a boiling point when a specific physical exchange left Ronaldo visibly fuming with the academy graduate's persistence. "My first contact with Cristiano wasn’t friendly," Kambwala told Orange Sport.