More points dropped for Bayern Munich! Jamal Musiala sparkles, but Harry Kane goes missing as Die Roten fuel Bayer Leverkusen title dreams with Freiburg draw
Jamal Musiala scored a wondergoal, but the Bayern Munich defence crumbled, and Thomas Tuchel's side settled for a frustrating 2-2 draw on Friday.
- Bayern overturned early deficit, conceded late
- Kane held scoreless in disappointing showing
- Bayer Leverkusen can go 10 points clear with win