More injury problems for Arsenal! Leandro Trossard forced off 40 minutes after being subbed on & scoring in damaging defeat to Aston Villa

Trossard was taken off in the 86th minute at Villa Park, replaced by Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal looked unsuccessfully to hold onto what would have been a precious point.

The Belgium international appeared to be limping prior to his departure, as confirmed in live reporting by BBC Sport, and Arteta made sure not to risk the 31-year-old by keeping him on the field for the tense final stages. Trossard had missed the previous two matches in the Premier League with an ankle problem, meaning he was a doubt to feature at Villa Park and was only considered fit enough for the bench.

He ultimately came on for Eberechi Eze at half-time and made a telling contribution during his 40 minutes on the field, finishing with a typically clinical touch at the far post after a Bukayo Saka centre before his afternoon was ultimately cut short late on.