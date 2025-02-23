More history for Mohamed Salah! Liverpool's Egyptian King rewrites Premier League record books with achievement that Cristiano Ronaldo & Thierry Henry never managed
Mohamed Salah is rewriting the Premier League history books, with the Liverpool star achieving something Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry didn’t.
- Superstar forward continues to shine
- Reached 40 goal involvements this season
- Bettering achievements of other greats