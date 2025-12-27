+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Alejandro Orellana

Monterrey reportedly push ahead in talks to land FC Cincinnati’s Luca Orellano

Monterrey are reportedly moving closer to a key addition for the Clausura 2026, having reached a preliminary agreement with MLS side FC Cincinnati for the transfer of winger Luca Orellano. The Argentine attacker built a solid spell in the league, totaling 77 appearances while contributing 15 goals and 11 assists, numbers that underline his attacking impact.

    Rayados reached a principle agreement

    Rayados de Monterrey are positioning themselves aggressively ahead of the Clausura 2026, making a strong push to reinforce their squad in the transfer market. The Athletic indicates the club has reached a preliminary agreement with FC Cincinnati for the signing of the Argentine, following the acceptance of Monterrey’s latest offer. 

    Tough negotiations

    Negotiations had stretched over several rounds, with Cincinnati previously rejecting two proposals that fell short of their expectations. Monterrey’s insistence ultimately paid off, as the MLS side green-lit a deal that aligned with their financial demands. With only final details pending, Orellano is expected to make the trip to Monterrey soon to complete the move and join the team for preseason preparations.

    Dominant in MLS

    Speed and one-on-one ability were identified as key needs by the coaching staff, and Orellano checks both boxes. Developed at Vélez Sarsfield, the 25-year-old winger has built a diverse career path, gaining experience in Argentina, Brazil, and Major League Soccer. Prior to his MLS stint, he featured for Vasco da Gama, further rounding out his attacking skill set.

    Orellano had a breakout 10-goal, seven-assist season in his inaugural campaign with Cincinnati and added two goals and five assists in 2025.   

    Unique skillset

    His capacity to beat defenders off the dribble, generate space in wide areas, and impact the final third made him one of the club’s most dynamic offensive options. If the deal is finalized, he will add that threat to an ambitious Monterrey side. 

